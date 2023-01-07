Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 1,161 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $20.39. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

