Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 3,589 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $80.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

