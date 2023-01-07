Berger Financial Group Inc Takes $266,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Shares of ICE opened at $104.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.88. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $137.40. The firm has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.