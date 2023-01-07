Billy Ho Sells 4,056 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) EVP Billy Ho sold 4,056 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $13,871.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,207.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Billy Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackBerry alerts:

On Wednesday, December 21st, Billy Ho sold 4,669 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $16,248.12.

BlackBerry Price Performance

BlackBerry stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 348,263 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 113,962 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.