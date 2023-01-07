Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $137.50 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $117.50 to $111.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $65,608.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,804.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,907,014,000 after buying an additional 75,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bio-Techne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,580,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,944,000 after buying an additional 103,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth about $302,472,000. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $82.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $113.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day moving average is $84.84. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $269.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.