bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAFW) Stock Price Down 19.9%

Shares of bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW – Get Rating) traded down 19.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.26. 812 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On bioAffinity Technologies
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in bioAffinity Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 204,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat cancer at the cellular level.
