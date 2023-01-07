Bitcoin Diamond 24 Hour Volume Reaches $86,347.61 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $19.60 million and approximately $86,347.61 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000621 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00110276 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00199083 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00060908 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00039808 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000283 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

