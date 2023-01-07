Bitcoin Diamond Price Down 3.5% This Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $18.76 million and approximately $87,741.70 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00109239 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00199356 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00060121 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00039957 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000282 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

