Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 21.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00002279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $1.69 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00244621 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00078560 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00049589 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001127 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.