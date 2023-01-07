Bitcoin Private Market Capitalization Hits $1.85 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00002279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $29.78 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

