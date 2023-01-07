Bitcoiva (BCA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $76,265.71

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.18 or 0.00060121 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $163.40 million and $76,265.71 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,938.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.18 or 0.00597351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00253944 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00040527 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001100 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 10.29639409 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $180,146.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

