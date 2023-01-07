Bitcoiva Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $154,469.76 (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $165.35 million and approximately $154,469.76 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for $10.30 or 0.00060908 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,918.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.60 or 0.00600501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00255458 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00040216 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001100 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 10.29639409 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $180,146.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.