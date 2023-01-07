Bitsubishi Hits 1-Day Volume of $71.21 (BITSU)

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, Bitsubishi has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bitsubishi token can currently be purchased for $85.34 or 0.00435375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitsubishi has a total market cap of $27.02 billion and approximately $71.21 worth of Bitsubishi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.09 or 0.00431490 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.29 or 0.01666442 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.76 or 0.30476953 BTC.

Bitsubishi Profile

Bitsubishi launched on April 26th, 2022. Bitsubishi’s total supply is 333,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,666,666 tokens. Bitsubishi’s official Twitter account is @bitsubishi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitsubishi is bitsubishi.net. The official message board for Bitsubishi is bitsubishi-coin.gitbook.io/bitsubishi.

Buying and Selling Bitsubishi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitsubishi (BITSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitsubishi has a current supply of 333,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitsubishi is 85.34032751 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitsubishi.net/.”

