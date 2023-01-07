BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0705 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:DSU opened at $9.41 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 65.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,308,000 after buying an additional 429,486 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,223,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 76.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 62,239 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 59,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

