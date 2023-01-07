BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0705 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:DSU opened at $9.41 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
