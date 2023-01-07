Blue Safari Group Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) Trading Up 4.2%

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSGAU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26.

About Blue Safari Group Acquisition

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

