BlueArk (BRK) Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BlueArk has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. BlueArk has a market cap of $33.51 million and $352,252.71 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00103009 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $367,143.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

