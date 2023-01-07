BNB One Day Volume Hits $299.14 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. BNB has a total market cap of $41.77 billion and $299.14 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $261.14 or 0.01541368 BTC on major exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,963,474 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,963,618.2774159 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 260.67858686 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1165 active market(s) with $433,705,607.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

