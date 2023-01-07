Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$61.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$36.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$30.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Vertical Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$59.62.

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$54.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion and a PE ratio of -12.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.83. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$18.30 and a 12 month high of C$56.41.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

