Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$61.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$36.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$30.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Vertical Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$59.62.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$54.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion and a PE ratio of -12.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.83. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$18.30 and a 12 month high of C$56.41.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)

