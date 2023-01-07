Bondly (BONDLY) Market Capitalization Tops $5.51 Million

Bondly (BONDLY) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, Bondly has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bondly has a market cap of $5.51 million and $60,174.32 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00431661 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $285.89 or 0.01687164 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,166.44 or 0.30489030 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bondly

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

