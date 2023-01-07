Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Lowered to C$49.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BRLXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boralex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Boralex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

BRLXF opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18. Boralex has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $39.72.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

