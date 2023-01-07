Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 282 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,645,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,575 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,940,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,903 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,192,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,366,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,289,334,000 after acquiring an additional 987,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

NYSE:TSM opened at $78.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $404.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 36.32%. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.28%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

