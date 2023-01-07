Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $635,000 Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,147,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 942.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after buying an additional 69,469 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $386.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $237.61 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $378.08 and its 200-day moving average is $358.43.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.70.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

