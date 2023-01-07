Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,404,000 after buying an additional 8,543,788 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,594,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,083,000 after buying an additional 588,429 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,572,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,231,000 after buying an additional 126,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

