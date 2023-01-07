Bristlecone Advisors LLC Takes $284,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EDV. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 290.6% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 291,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,143,000 after acquiring an additional 216,545 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $13,878,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 805.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,322,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $12,712,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,410,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EDV stock opened at $89.04 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $73.68 and a 12-month high of $135.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.10.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

