Cadence Bank NA Sells 8,586 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cadence Bank NA lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,586 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Cadence Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $389.83 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $475.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.79.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.