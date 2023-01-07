Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $79.53

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.53 ($0.96) and traded as low as GBX 77 ($0.93). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 77 ($0.93), with a volume of 39,438 shares traded.

Cairn Homes Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £544.51 million and a P/E ratio of 1,134.29.

Cairn Homes Company Profile

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland

