Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$195.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$214.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CTC.A stock opened at C$151.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$147.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$155.96. The company has a market cap of C$8.85 billion and a PE ratio of 8.95. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$139.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$196.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.