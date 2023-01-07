Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $119.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $160.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COF. Citigroup dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.75.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $97.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $86.98 and a 12 month high of $162.40.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 18.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 23.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 161,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,791,000 after acquiring an additional 30,821 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $460,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

