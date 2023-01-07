Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Purchases 530 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 4.6% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC owned 0.19% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,624,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after acquiring an additional 509,545 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ANGL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,845,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,589. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $32.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th.

