Cardano 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $161.43 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. Cardano has a market cap of $9.52 billion and $161.43 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,262.93 or 0.07453502 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00032142 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00068943 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00059430 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000368 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001142 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009212 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00023822 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000235 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000938 BTC.
About Cardano
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,303,937,972 coins and its circulating supply is 34,522,002,629 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
