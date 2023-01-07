Cardano Trading Up 10.2% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 7th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion and approximately $209.71 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001625 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,264.11 or 0.07463029 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00032196 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00069196 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00060329 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000365 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001138 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009184 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023541 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000231 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000927 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,285,627,462 coins and its circulating supply is 34,521,458,803 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
