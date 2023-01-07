Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 3.7% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at $41,011,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $102.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.92 and its 200-day moving average is $92.74.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

