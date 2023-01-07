Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 1.4% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 47,365 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,743,594 shares of company stock worth $177,762,793 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV stock traded up $2.78 on Friday, reaching $102.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,040,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.60 and its 200 day moving average is $100.17. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

