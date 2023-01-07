Cashaa (CAS) Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

Cashaa (CAS) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Cashaa has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $199,706.50 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cashaa has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00431399 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.00 or 0.01718414 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,159.98 or 0.30470553 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa launched on October 1st, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,890,858 tokens. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is https://reddit.com/r/cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official message board is community.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @yourcashaa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

