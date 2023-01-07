Casper (CSPR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.09 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last week, Casper has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $298.16 million and $4.09 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,411,799,036 coins and its circulating supply is 10,650,751,283 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,411,018,665 with 10,650,022,955 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02807637 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $4,814,677.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

