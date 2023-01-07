Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 62,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 21.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Caterpillar by 11.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Caterpillar by 93.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 22,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $248.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $249.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

