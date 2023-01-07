CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.0767 on Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $61.81 million and $2.81 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0767 or 0.00000453 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00040875 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005874 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018628 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00234458 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07736231 USD and is up 3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $2,660,142.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

