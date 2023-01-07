Celanese (NYSE:CE) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $98.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.23.

Celanese Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $116.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.74. Celanese has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $175.30.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Celanese will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

