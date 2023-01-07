Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $42.96 million and approximately $556,382.46 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,087,070 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

