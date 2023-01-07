Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 112.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Centene by 145.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Centene stock opened at $78.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.22.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

