Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.22

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.22 and traded as low as $17.19. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $17.33, with a volume of 8,455 shares trading hands.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.
Further Reading
