Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.22

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.22 and traded as low as $17.19. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $17.33, with a volume of 8,455 shares trading hands.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 62,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 40,092 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 222,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 90,252 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the period.

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

