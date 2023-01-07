Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $468.26

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 468.26 ($5.64) and traded as low as GBX 350 ($4.22). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 352.80 ($4.25), with a volume of 402,224 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($18.80) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £683.06 million and a PE ratio of -30.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 362.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 466.93.

In other news, insider Eric Lakin bought 5,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 334 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £20,009.94 ($24,108.36).

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

