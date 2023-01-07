Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRL. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.42.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,821. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $219.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $366.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.31.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

