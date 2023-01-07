Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $588.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $529.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.99. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31. The stock has a market cap of $245.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

