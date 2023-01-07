Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. TPG GP A LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 5,144,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $367,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,259 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,163,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,583 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 674.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,759,000 after purchasing an additional 679,588 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in Lamb Weston by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,460,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $15,965,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $99.61 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $100.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.36.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

