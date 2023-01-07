Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,063,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,392,000 after buying an additional 167,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,766,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,681,000 after purchasing an additional 271,771 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,134,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,059 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,166,000 after purchasing an additional 62,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,496,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 245,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 3.7 %

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.80. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $43.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.80 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 7.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. CL King dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.