Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 66.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Insider Activity

Conagra Brands Trading Up 2.5 %

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $40.96 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.36.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

