Chromia Price Up 4.8% This Week (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Chromia token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chromia has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $77.08 million and $5.34 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00431477 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.97 or 0.01663719 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,165.18 or 0.30476096 BTC.

Chromia launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible.Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects.Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future.The CHR token’s main purposes: – Act as platform currency – Ecosystem staking – Payment of hosting fees – System-“

