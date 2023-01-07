Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.5% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 16.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,687 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 23.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 454,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,228,000 after purchasing an additional 86,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $302.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $213.16 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $323.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.38.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.45.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

