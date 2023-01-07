Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Raised by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corsicana & Co. raised its stake in Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Citigroup by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Citigroup by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C opened at $47.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.37. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.32.

Citigroup Company Profile



Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

